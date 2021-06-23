New Study Reveals Just How Many American Adults Are Non-Binary

Research has shown that the stress from being a minority – stress from being a sexual and gender minority in particular – is related to psychological distress and being nonbinary is a unique kind of gender minority experience because you are constantly surrounded by binary-identified people.

Much of the mental illness is in reaction to treatment, not in-and-of-itself because someone’s nonbinary. For some people, yes, it’s sometimes a chemical imbalance in your brain, but it’s not just that, you know. If we’re not given the same resources as other people to be able to live and thrive, that is going to affect our mental health.