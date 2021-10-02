New Technology Developments Could Solve Mystery Of Flight MH370

Alamy

The mystery surrounding flight MH370 could soon be solved as new technological developments have been made.

The Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 went missing in March 2014 while it was en route to Beijing, with 238 passengers on board. The plane was tracked going off course from its planned route, however it then disappeared altogether.

While debris was found as a result of two large-scale searches, the aircraft has never been located. And though there have been many theories surrounding the plane’s disappearance, none have yet been proven.

However, new technology could now aid in predicting the final location of the aircraft and unveil the mystery that has surrounded the flight for years.

Alamy

The last search for the plane, which went missing above the Indian Ocean, took place in 2018, Mirror reports. It was carried out by Ocean Infinity, a marine robotics company, and saw 500,000 square miles searched by unmanned underwater vehicles. However, the search did not uncover any new evidence.

Now, news of more modern technology trials has arisen, according to a report in https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/mh370-could-finally-be-located-by-new-technology-zmz2lcddc” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>The Times. The technology can supposedly track historical data of radio signals bouncing off aircraft fuselages.

Due to the success of the technology, it is believed that the last few minutes of the flight may be able to be tracked with considerable precision, which would result in a more specific search area needing to be investigated.

Alamy

In 2009, Richard Godfrey, a British aerospace engineer, used an online database called Weak Signal Propagation Reporter (WSPR), to run tests. All signals between radio transmitters located on the ground and aircraft flying in the sky are recorded by the WSPR.

He told The Times:

Imagine crossing a prairie with invisible tripwires crossing the whole area and going back and forth across the length and breadth. Each step you make you tread on particular tripwires and we can locate you at the intersection of the disturbed tripwires. We can track your path as you move across the prairie.

After the MH370 disappeared, a New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft was used to photograph the surface of the ocean where debris lay, which Godfrey utilised WSPR to successfully track.

Upon hearing the news of the latest technological trials, Ocean Infinity stated that they were ‘always interested in resuming the search whether as a result of new information or new technology’.

