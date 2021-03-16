New Toys ‘R’ Us Owner WHP Global Plans On Reopening Stores In America

PA Images

Toys ‘R’ Us stores may be reopening across the States.

Once Britain’s biggest toy retailer, Toys ‘R’ Us applied for bankruptcy in 2017 before shutting up shop in 2018, leaving more than 2,000 people without jobs after failing to find a buyer. It also liquidated all its US stores in the same year.

It was reported at the time that Toys ‘R’ Us UK was facing an eye-watering £15 million VAT bill.

Three years on, the once-popular store may have been given a new lease of life after coming under new ownership.

It was announced yesterday, March 15, that management company WHP Global has acquired interest of Tru Kids, parent company to the Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands.

Tru Kids acquired the brands and intellectual property in 2017 after Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy.

Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and chief executive officer of WHP said in an interview with CNBC:

We’re in the brand business, and Toys ‘R’ Us is the single most credible, trusted and beloved toy brand in the world. We’re coming off a year where toys are just on fire. […] And for Toys ‘R’ Us, the U.S. is really a blank canvas.

Shmidman has been serving as vice chair of Tru Kids since 2019.

He continued, ‘The restructurings took a big toll on the company and then COVID is, hopefully, once in a century. But now we’re getting past those two things. And the sky’s the limit.’

Despite having been closed for three years, Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us still have more than 900 stores in 25 other countries, according to Complex.

Shmidman is reportedly aiming to have stores in North America reopened in time for the holiday season. The stores could come in several formats ranging from pop-ups and flagships, to mini stores inside other retailers’ shops and airport stores.

Outlining his plans, he explained:

There are so many malls that will no longer be in the future, so we don’t need to be there, but we could be in malls that do have traffic. […] So we really have an opportunity not just to capture that experience for toys that people are yearning for, but also capture where [people] want to shop. That will be very interesting post-COVID.

As it stands, WHP has not stated a specific number of stores it is planning on opening.

