New York Art Gallery Is Claiming Mysterious Monolith Belongs To Artist utahdpsaerobureau/christopherwalkerphoto/Instagram

A New York art gallery has claimed that the mysterious monolith discovered in a Utah desert last week belongs to them.

The long, metal object was discovered on Wednesday, November 18, by officers at the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Division of Wildlife Resource who were counting sheep at the time via helicopter.

Adamant that the monolith hadn’t been dropped from above, the department said the random object appeared to be firmly planted in the ground.

PA Images

Pilot Bret Hutchings, who was flying the helicopter, told KSL TV:

One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it. He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘what.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’

Following speculation of how the monolith came to be there and why it was there, the David Zwirner Gallery has stated it’s a piece of art work by minimalist sculptor John McCracken, reported The New York Times.

The gallery has been exhibiting his work since 1997 and now represents McCracken’s estate following his death in 2011.

PA Images

However, if it really is a piece of McCracken’s work, the artist supposedly pulled it off without telling anyone about it, which has left everyone extremely puzzled – including McCracken’s son, Patrick.

Speaking to the newspaper, Patrick said, ‘We were standing outside looking at the stars and he said something to the effect of that he would like to leave his artwork in remote places to be discovered later.’

When asked if he thinks his father may have been joking when saying this, Patrick explained, ‘No, I thought it was something that he would do. He was inspired by the idea of alien visitors leaving objects that resembled his work, or that his work resembled. This discovery of a monolith piece – that’s very much in line with his artistic vision.’

davidzwirner.com

Patrick went on to describe his late father as ‘not your average dad’, and explained that he had believed in aliens.

He said:

He wasn’t your average sort of dad. He believed in advance alien races that were able to visit earth. To his mind, these aliens had been visiting Earth for a very long time and they were not malevolent. They wanted to help humanity to get past this time of our evolution where all we do is fight each other.

Maybe it was McCracken, maybe it was aliens. I guess we’ll never really know…