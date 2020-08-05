New York City Gang Member Carries Out Three Shootings After Being Freed Without Bail US Department of Justice

A New York City gang member participated in three drive-by shootings, less than two months after being freed without bail.

Darrius Sutton, allegedly a member of the Gorilla Stone subset of the Bloods gang in Brooklyn, had been arrested back on May 20 this year, following a shooting in the courtyard of an East New York building

The incident, which took place just four days earlier, left an unnamed male seriously injured. While federal prosecutors charged the 23-year-old with attempted murder, assault with intent to cause injury and criminal possession of a weapon, he was set free on the same day without bail.

Darrius Sutton 2 Facebook

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Sutton – who allegedly has the alias of ‘Blizz Meecho’ – walked free after the sole witness in the case recanted, leaving federal prosecutors without enough evidence to hold the suspect.

In a statement reported by the New York Post, a spokesman for the DA explained: ‘At the time of arraignment, the sole eyewitness had recanted so we did not have sufficient evidence to keep the defendant in custody. The investigation is continuing and we hope other witnesses come forward.’

Darrius Sutton Shooting US Department of Justice

Fast-forward to July 13 and 14, when Sutton reportedly took part in three drive-by shootings – just a portion of the six shootings he has allegedly been involved in over the past year.

Prior to his arrest in May, surveillance footage showed Sutton sneaking up behind a rival gang member back on April 20. The court records, as per Fox News, explained that he shot him three times from around six feet away, in broad daylight.

On July 29, federal prosecutors further wrote: ‘The defendant’s violent spree over the last year has left at least seven individuals with gunshot wounds. That these events did not lead to seven deaths is entirely fortuitous – the videos described above make clear that the defendant shoots to kill.’

Darrius Sutton US Department of Justice

Sutton has tangled with the law before; back on March 9, 2015, he was arrested and convicted for assault with intent to cause bodily injury, and later sentenced to two years in prison.

At the time of writing, he’s now being held in custody at a federal jail in New York City. Sutton was arrested again last week, after law enforcement officials in the city executed a warrant at his apartment in East New York.

Currently, he’s facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, which could land him up to 10 years behind bars.