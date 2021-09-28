unilad
New York City Officials Seen Throwing Street Vendor’s Fresh Food Into Rubbish Truck

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Sep 2021 19:29
A video has surfaced online of sanitisation workers in New York throwing away dozens of boxes of fresh food.

The incident took place at a food stall in the Bronx because the street vendor didn’t have a permit.

As a result, two sanitation workers turned up and began throwing away all the vendor’s food into a rubbish truck to be crushed, while police officers stood by and watched the events unfold.

A crowd can be seen gathering around the stall protesting against the workers’ actions, with one woman saying, ‘There’s people out there with no motherf*cking food.’

The vendor, Diana Hernandez Cruz, has been selling food at the street-side stall for the past five years.

However, her produce being taken away comes after New York officials pledged to clamp down on people selling goods without a permit. Those found guilty of this can face fines starting at $1,000.

Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez, deputy director of advocacy group The Street Vendor Project, has since condemned this.

She said, as per Yahoo! News:

These people who are trying to make an honest dollar are being fined, rather than being given the tools and opportunities to formalize their businesses in the way that they’re asking to.

According to Kaufman-Gutierrez, Hernandez Cruz is a single mother of three who immigrated from Mexico to the Bronx.

Street vendor rally (The Street Vendor Project)The Street Vendor Project

Speaking of having her produce taken away, she branded the department of sanitation’s actions as ‘unfair’.

‘I was very indignant the day that the Department of Sanitation threw out pallets of fruits and vegetables from my stand,’ Hernandez Cruz added.

Typically, if food is taken away from a vendor it’s donated to those in need, but this wasn’t the case with Hernandez Cruz’s produce because a Health Department employee didn’t sign off on its safety.

Following the incident, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he was ‘disappointed’ with how it was handled, and that the food should have been donated instead of thrown away.

‘I think this is a classic thing of bureaucracies not communicating and not using common sense,’ he said.

