New York City Severing All Ties With Trump Over ‘Criminal Activity’

New York City is severing its ties to the Trump Organization following violent riots at the US Capitol last week.

In an announcement earlier today, mayor Bill de Blasio said all contracts between the city and the President will be cut.

This includes contracts for two skating rinks at Central Park, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, a city-owned golf course.

‘Let’s be clear, inciting an insurrection against the US government clearly constitutes criminal activity. The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization,’ de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC.

‘Our legal team has done an assessment and the contracts make very clear that if the leadership of a company is engaged in criminal activity we have the right to severe the contract,’ he said.

A growing number of companies and institutions are distancing themselves from the outgoing President after last week’s chaos. It is widely accepted that Trump incited violence at the Capitol on January 6 by urging his supporters to march on the building and stop the certification of Joe Biden as the next US president at a rally earlier that day.

DC: Trump Supporters Protest Against Biden Election Win PA Images

Aside from his infamous bans from all major social media platforms, the PGA also announced that it would no longer hold the tournament’s championship at the Trump National Golf Club, which had been scheduled for May 2022.

‘It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission,’ Jim Richerson, the organiser’s president said in a statement to The New York Times.

Also this week, several big companies in the US said they would no longer be making political contributions to members of Congress who had voted against the certification of Biden’s win.

These companies include Marriott, Morgan Stanley, AT&T and Dow. Hallmark went as far as to request the return of contributions it had made to two such Senators, Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall.

pro-trump supporters at capitol PA Images

Educational institutions are also distancing themselves from Trump. Lehigh University in Pennsylvania previously awarded Trump an honorary degree, calling him a ‘symbol of our age — all the daring and energy that the word tycoon conjures up’.

Following the violence at the Capitol, the university announced that its board had ‘voted to rescind and revoke the honorary degree’.