New York Devastated By Historic Flooding As City Declares State Of Emergency

@maps_dk/Twitter/PA

A state of emergency has been declared in New York in the wake of Tropical Storm Ida.

The record rainfall brought by the storm has caused flash floods across the city, leading to Mayor Bill de Blasio declaring a state of emergency yesterday, September 1.

Advert 10

He wrote on Twitter, ‘I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads.’

‘Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done,’ de Blasio continued. ‘If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside.’

As of a few hours ago, more than 5,000 people had been left without power as a result of the catastrophic weather.

Advert 10

The mayor reassured people that the rain is soon expected to stop, but doubled down on his warning of staying indoors.

Most of New York’s subways have closed in light of the National Weather Service having recorded a staggering 8cm of rain in Central Park in the space of an hour. It described the rain as causing ‘ongoing life-threatening flash flooding’.

Train services and flights in and out of the city have also been suspended, BBC News reports.

Advert 10

Storm Ida has been affecting several parts of the US, with a Category 4 hurricane being reported in Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, with recorded winds of 150mph.

Four days later, hundreds of residents remain without power, while New Orleans has had a night-time curfew imposed.

Advert 10

It’s believed some people could be powerless for a number of weeks, as Storm Ida knocked out all eight electricity transmission lines.

PA Images

President Joe Biden is reportedly visiting the state tomorrow, September 3, and will meet with state and local officials and survey damage in the worst hit areas over the weekend, according to the Independent.

New Jersey has also been badly affected by the storm, and declared a state of emergency after reporting at least one death, with BBC News reporting that a person drowned in Passaic.

Advert 10

Over in Kearny, the roof of a postal building was ripped off by the storm while people were still inside. Rescue teams are said to currently be at the scene, but it’s unknown how many injuries there are.