New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker

PA Images/LindseyBoylan/Twitter

A former member of staff for Andrew Cuomo has accused him of asking her to play strip poker with him.

Lindsey Boylan also outlined what she describes as ‘inappropriate gestures’ being made towards her by the governor of New York, Cuomo, such as unwanted touching and kissing her on the lips after a meeting.

Advert 10

Boylan has previously made these claims, but explained them in further detail in a Medium post published today, February 24, titled ‘My story of working with Governor Cuomo’.

She also claims other former staffers of the 63-year-old confided in her and detailed similar experiences with the Governor.

PA Images

Part of Boylan’s article reads, ‘My first encounter with the Governor came at a January 6, 2016, event at Madison Square Garden to promote the new Pennsylvania Station-Farley Complex project. After his speech, he stopped to talk to me. I was new on the job and surprised by how much attention he paid me.’

Advert 10

She continued:

My boss soon informed me that the Governor had a “crush” on me. It was an uncomfortable but all-too-familiar feeling: the struggle to be taken seriously by a powerful man who tied my worth to my body and my appearance.

Describing Cuomo’s behaviour as ‘making [her] nervous’, she didn’t ‘truly fear’ the Governor until December 2016 when he asked to see her privately in his office where he made references to Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

LindseyBoylan/Twitter

Advert 10

Boylan goes on to explain, ‘His inappropriate gestures became more frequent. He gave roses to female staffers on Valentine’s Day and arranged to have one delivered to me, the only one on my floor.’

‘A signed photograph of the Governor appeared in my closed-door office while I was out. These were not-so-subtle reminders of the Governor exploiting the power dynamic with the women around him.’

She later resigned from her role in September 2018.

Advert 10

Boylan first made the allegations against Cuomo in December 2020 in a series of tweets. She wrote, ‘@NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.’

In today’s article, Boylan said that following her tweets, other women have come forward to her about their experience with Cuomo writing that ‘one described how she lived in constant fear, scared of what would happen to her if she rejected the Governor’s advances.’

Governor Cuomo is yet to comment on the allegations against him.