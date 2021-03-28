New York Just Launched A Digital Vaccine Pass So People Can Start Going To Concerts Again

New York State/Pexels

New York has introduced a new app that will allow users to prove they have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s hoped that by giving New Yorkers proof they have been immunised against the virus, the state will be able to begin reopening certain venues, such as music and sports arenas, restaurants and other businesses.

‘The question of public health or the economy has always been a false choice – the answer must be both,’ Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement, as per Forbes.

‘As more New Yorkers get vaccinated each day and as key public health metrics continue to regularly reach their lowest rates in months, the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass heralds the next step in our thoughtful, science-based reopening,’ he continued.

The so-called digital COVID passport has already been through two trials with thousands of New Yorkers in a limited rollout.

Anyone with a smartphone can download the app, named the Excelsior Pass, which gives users a digital pass with a personalised QR code that resembles a boarding pass. Users can add the pass to their mobile wallet and can use it to enter certain buildings or venues to prove they have immunity from the virus.

Businesses can employ a companion app that will scan users’ passes when they enter to verify their vaccine status, while keeping all their private information confidential.

A number of major venues in the state have already revealed plans to use digital COVID passports to determine who can enter, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, which has a capacity of 20,000 seats, as well as the Times Union Center in Albany, which has 17,500 seats.

The Excelsior Pass is set to launch on April 2, with plans to later extend to smaller venues.