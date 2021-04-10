New York Set To Become One Of Largest Legal Cannabis Markets

PA

New York could be on its way to becoming one of the world’s largest legal cannabis markets.

Possession of the drug was officially legalised in the state on March 31, which means people are now allowed to have up to 85g of cannabis on them for recreational purposes, or 24g of concentrated forms of it. New York joined 15 other states in legalising the drug.

New Yorkers have since celebrated the legislation which, in addition to allowing people to possess cannabis, will expunge criminal records of people who have previously been convicted for weed-related offences.

PA

The bill also allows cannabis to be sold in retail as soon as next year. With this in mind, New York is thought to be on its way to becoming the second largest cannabis market in the US. Sitting in the top spot as of last month was California, whose cannabis economy raked in $3.5 billion in 2020, Forbes reports.

According to Bloomberg, sales and taxes surrounding cannabis could bring in $350 million a year in New York.

John Kagia, chief knowledge officer of marijuana market research firm New Frontier Data thinks NYC could become a ‘cultural cannabis ambassador that no other jurisdiction has played to date’.

Pexels

Overall, it’s predicted the state could generate about $3.7 billion in sales by 2025, according Axios. Meanwhile, California is expected to make double that in the same year.

It might not generate as much as California, but New York is set to make some big bucks in the near future.

