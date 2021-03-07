New York State Senator Samra G. Brouk Introduces Bill To Create ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education’ For Young Children
New York State Senator Samra G. Brouk has introduced a bill to ensure ‘comprehensive sexuality education’ will be provided for children in the state, from kindergarten right up through to twelfth grade.
Brouk, a Democrat politician who represents western parts of the state, has said that this new curriculum would encompass issues such as ‘healthy relationships, body image, and self-esteem’.
As things stand, public schools in New York can decide for themselves about the level of sexual education students are given beyond certain required topics around HIV/AIDS. However, this new bill would create a universal curriculum for kids throughout their time at school.
Explaining the importance of the bill, Brouk wrote:
In kindergarten, that looks like basic lessons about friendship and communication, providing students with the building blocks they need to tackle issues like consent and sexual health years later in middle and high school.
At older ages those lessons include health matters like preventing unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
As per this bill, these lessons would be ‘age appropriate, medically accurate, and inclusive of all students’, and will address ‘physical, mental, emotional and social dimensions of human sexuality’.
This curriculum would also be ‘trauma-responsive and culturally appropriate’, providing students with the ‘knowledge and skills they need to form relationships that are based on mutual respect and affection and that are free from violence, coercion and intimidation’.
Research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health back in 2016 shows that when comprehensive sex education leaves students feel more informed and helps them make safer choices and have healthier outcomes.
Comprehensive sex education therefore results in fewer unplanned pregnancies and better protection against sexually transmitted diseases and infections.
As per The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Adolescent and School Health (DASH), quality sexual health education can even improve a student’s academic performance.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, New York, Now, Sex Education
CreditsThe New York State Senate and 2 others
The New York State Senate
US National Library of Medicine
CDC