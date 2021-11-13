unilad
New Yorkers Save Woman Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Attempted Robbery

A woman had a narrow escape thanks to a group of Good Samaritans who rescued her after she was pushed onto tracks in a New York subway station.

The scary incident unfolded in the Times Square/42nd Street station, when the 60-year-old was targeted in an attempted robbery and pushed onto the train tracks as a train was entering the station.

In what Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials described as a ‘close-call’, the train operator was able to perform an emergency stop on the train as it pulled into the platform, with bystanders quickly jumping into action to save the woman from the tracks.

New York subway train (Alamy)Alamy

According to local news station CBS2, a man had attempted to steal the woman’s purse, inadvertently pushing her off the platform in the process. While some bystanders worked to rescue the woman, others were able to apprehend the would-be robber, with police arriving to arrest the man, who is described as homeless and in his 40s.

The ‘injured and distraught’ woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Incredibly, it is the third time in this week alone that someone has ended up falling onto subway tracks in the city, leading to renewed calls for improved safety on the MTA network.

In recent months, the New York Police Department has deployed ‘thousands’ of officers into the subway system, with both New York Governor Kathy Hochul and NYC’s mayor-elect Eric Adams pledging to prioritise safer travel.

New York subway platform (Alamy)Alamy

In a statement calling for action earlier this year, acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said:

We’re calling on the NYPD to maybe adjust their deployment so that riders feel protected in the places where they feel vulnerable. That means on the platforms, on the trains, on the trains like they were when I was a kid, and elsewhere in the system where riders feel vulnerable and where a lot of people congregate.

In spite of scary stories like this one, CBS2 reports that the MTA claims that day-to-day crime rates have fallen on the network.

