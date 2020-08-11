New Zealand Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak After 102 Days With No Cases
Coronavirus has made a return to New Zealand once again, after 102 days without any cases.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced new restrictions being temporarily imposed in Auckland so that health officials can ‘assess the situation’.
An alert has been sent out to New Zealanders’ phones informing then of the situation, with Ardern and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield having announced the news this evening, Tuesday 11.
In a public statement, Ardern encouraged the people of Auckland to remain at home in order to stop the spread of the infection, advising:
Act as if you have COVID, and as if the people around you have COVID.
Pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open, however Ardern has urged people against rushing out to panic buy goods:
Please do not rush to the supermarket tonight … there is no reason to rush out and back any purchases this evening.
As reported by the New Zealand Herald, four cases of community transmission from the same family in South Auckland have been confirmed.
An unidentified Auckland man in his 50s tested positive, as well as three other members of his family. Close contacts of this man have reportedly been isolated for 14 days regardless of test results, while casual contacts are being isolated until they test negative.
Two retirement villages in Christchurch have also gone into lockdown earlier today, after residents showed symptoms of respiratory issues.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has advised Auckland residents to remain calm at this difficult time, stating:
I am urging Aucklanders to come together like we did last time to stamp out community transmission. Please remain calm, please do not panic buy and please follow the lockdown rules.
Please follow Ministry of Health advice around good hygiene practices and social distancing. If you have symptoms, please make sure you get tested and avoid contact with others.
We beat community transmission once and we can do again, but that requires all of us to work as a team.
Auckland will be moved to level three as of noon tomorrow, a status that will remain in place three days until midnight on Friday, August 14. The rest of New Zealand will be moved to alert level two.
Those in Auckland must now work from home unless they are an essential service worker. Public facilities, bars, restaurants and other businesses will also have to close as of tomorrow.
