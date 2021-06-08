unilad
Advert

New Zealand Reaches 100 Days Free Of Coronavirus

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Jun 2021 09:56
New Zealand Reaches 100 Days Free Of CoronavirusPA Images

New Zealand has successfully made it 100 days without any community transmission cases of coronavirus, making the country just days away from beating its previous record. 

The milestone was confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health as it stated there are no new cases of coronavirus outside managed isolation and quarantine as of today, June 8.

Advert

The 100-day period began from Sunday, February 28, and means New Zealand is close to surpassing the 102 days it previously managed in August last year, before an unknown outbreak resulted in Auckland being put into a level 3 lockdown.

Jacinda Ardern speaking about coronavirus (PA Images)PA Images

Though there are no new cases of community transmission, the Ministry of Health reported 10 new cases in managed isolation since the Ministry’s last update on Sunday, June 6.

Four of the cases are from Iraq, three from the Philippines, two from India and one from Russia. The Ministry said the cases occurred in recent returnees to the country, with four cases travelling from Iraq testing positive on days 11 and day 12 of their routine testing.

Advert

As any cases detected after day three of routine testing require further investigation, the Ministry is now set to focus further on the four cases from Iraq, all of which are in managed isolation in Auckland.

Covid testing sign (PA Images)PA Images

In its update, the Ministry also noted the total number of active coronavirus cases in New Zealand is 22, while the country’s total confirmed number of cases is 2,336.

As of June 1, 432,509 New Zealand residents had received their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 668,115 have been fully vaccinated.

Advert

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight
Celebrity

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month
News

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards
Viral

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards

Anonymous Targets Elon Musk For Damaging Crypto Investors’ Lives
Celebrity

Anonymous Targets Elon Musk For Damaging Crypto Investors’ Lives

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, New Zealand, Now, vaccine

Credits

New Zealand Ministry of Health

  1. New Zealand Ministry of Health

    No new community cases; 10 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation in 2 days

 