New Zealand Reaches 100 Days Free Of Coronavirus

PA Images

New Zealand has successfully made it 100 days without any community transmission cases of coronavirus, making the country just days away from beating its previous record.

The milestone was confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health as it stated there are no new cases of coronavirus outside managed isolation and quarantine as of today, June 8.

Advert 10

The 100-day period began from Sunday, February 28, and means New Zealand is close to surpassing the 102 days it previously managed in August last year, before an unknown outbreak resulted in Auckland being put into a level 3 lockdown.

PA Images

Though there are no new cases of community transmission, the Ministry of Health reported 10 new cases in managed isolation since the Ministry’s last update on Sunday, June 6.

Four of the cases are from Iraq, three from the Philippines, two from India and one from Russia. The Ministry said the cases occurred in recent returnees to the country, with four cases travelling from Iraq testing positive on days 11 and day 12 of their routine testing.

Advert 10

As any cases detected after day three of routine testing require further investigation, the Ministry is now set to focus further on the four cases from Iraq, all of which are in managed isolation in Auckland.

PA Images

In its update, the Ministry also noted the total number of active coronavirus cases in New Zealand is 22, while the country’s total confirmed number of cases is 2,336.

As of June 1, 432,509 New Zealand residents had received their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 668,115 have been fully vaccinated.

Advert 10

Featured Image Credit: PA Images