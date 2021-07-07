unilad
New Zealand Says Level Of Death Proposed By Johnson Would Be ‘Unacceptable’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 07 Jul 2021 08:59
Jacinda Ardern Says Level Of Death Proposed By Johnson Would Be 'Unacceptable'PA Images

Jacinda Ardern and her government has made it clear that Boris Johnson’s acceptance of deaths from COVID-19 would not be applicable in New Zealand.

At the beginning of the global pandemic, many countries struggled to grapple with the spread and fatalities caused by the virus. However, New Zealand quickly reacted and enforced measures that mitigated its spread. As a result, many saw the country as an example of how to deal with the pandemic.

In the UK, Boris Johnson has promised normality by July 19 adding that ‘we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from COVID.’ The New Zealand government has said that it does not agree with this approach.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands before flag (PA Images)PA Images

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was accompanied by Covid-19 response minister, Chris Hipkins, at a press conference on Tuesday where the minister noted the death toll proposed by Johnson is ‘not something that we have been willing to accept in New Zealand.’

As per The Guardian, the COVID-19 response minister also warned about the dangers of assuming life will return to normal immediately:

We are likely to see more incremental change than dramatic change where we wake up one morning and say: ‘We just go back to the way things were before Covid-19.’

Ardern added, ‘Different countries are taking different choices.

‘The priority for me is how do we continue to preserve what New Zealand has managed to gain and give ourselves options because this virus is not done with the world yet.’

