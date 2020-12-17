New Zealand Will Buy Covid-19 Vaccines For All Its Island Neighbours
New Zealand is set to offer free coronavirus vaccines to its Pacific island neighbours as well as its own residents.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today, December 17, that the country will purchase vaccines from pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax, adding to its existing pre-purchase agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen.
With an additional 7.6 million doses of the vaccine coming from AstraZeneca – enough for 3.8 million people – and 10.72 million doses from Novavax – enough for 5.36 million people – New Zealand will have more than enough vaccines to treat its 5 million residents.
Both vaccines require two doses to be administered, and all residents will have access to the vaccines for free.
With its own residents covered, government officials said that they will go a step further and provide free doses to neighbouring nations Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, and Tuvalu, if they want to accept them.
In a statement, the government explained that it purchased different types of vaccines to ensure that ‘if some are found in development or in trials not to be a successful option’ then it will have alternatives available.
Ardern explained that the four secured pre-purchase agreements cover ‘three different types of vaccine technology’. The AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines are said to ‘complement’ the country’s existing agreements, and to be ‘compatible with existing infrastructure and storage facilities in New Zealand’.
The vaccines need to be deemed safe and effective by New Zealand’s pharmaceuticals regulator Medsafe before they can be rolled out.
Ardern said:
This will be New Zealand’s largest immunisation roll out ever. Most countries are factoring the roll out to take all of 2021 and some of 2022 to complete due to its scale and complexity, also due to production and delivery timeframes.
Our first priority will be to vaccinate border workers and essential staff who are at the greatest risk of getting COVID-19. We expect vaccines to be delivered to our front line workers in the second quarter of 2021.
Our aim is to then commence vaccination of the general public in the second half of the year. All vaccine roll out will be dependent on Medsafe sign off, which we are streamlining, and speed of manufacture.
The prime minister assured that officials are ‘moving as fast as [they] can’ while ensuring the vaccines are safe for use.
She continued:
Never before has the entire globe sought to vaccinate the entire population at the same time. This will be a sustained roll out over months not weeks but our pre-purchase agreements means New Zealand is well positioned to get on with it as soon as it is proven safe to do so.
Megan Woods, Minister of Research, Science and Innovation, described the agreements for the vaccines as ‘an investment worth making’.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the country has around 12,000 health professionals able to administer vaccines, with more set to be trained.
Ardern said New Zealand is also working with Australia to support vaccination across the wider Pacific.
