Newark Police Officers Didn't Fire Single Shot In 2020 Thanks To De-Escalation Program

Not a single gunshot was fired by Newark Police last year thanks to a de-escalation program that trains officers on how to avoid deadly situations.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, who has worked in law enforcement for 34 years, described 2020 as the ‘roughest’ year of his career due to anti-police brutality protests and the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Ambrose is proud of Newark Police officers as not one officer in the city fired his or her weapon while on duty thanks to the de-escalation program, which was implemented two years ago.

The public safety director reflected on the year to News12 New Jersey, saying there was major tension on the streets following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in May.

Floyd’s unjust death prompted protests across the globe, and things were no different in Newark as Ambrose said, ‘We had protests, and they tried to take over of one of our precincts.’

Roughly 1,700 people swarmed a Newark precinct on May 30 in attempt to take over the facility during a Black Lives Matter protest. Ambrose said the situation was a ‘true test’ of the de-escalation training, but not one shot was fired and nobody was severely injured during the incident.

Black Lives Matter PA Images

The department was also hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which caused the deaths of six officers from the city.

Ambrose commented:

It was the unknown. It was the unknown that you didn’t know with this disease that you were coming here every day, and these police officers and firefighters going out there, and we didn’t know… We lost six police officers and going to six funerals, it all wears on you.

Ambrose credited the de-escalation program as the reason officers avoided firing their weapons throughout the year, noting, ‘These things, it takes time for it to work. And I think it worked.’

Newark Police PA Images

Police fired five shots in 2019, though it is unclear whether that was during one or multiple incidents.

In a statement on the matter, cited by New Jersey 101.5, Ambrose commented:

This is proof-positive that our de-escalation training is highly effective. Our officers have embraced de-escalation training and are actively employing this resource when engaging with the community. Our training also played a huge role in Newark having zero violence during this year’s protests of the murder of George Floyd. The community and police worked together to ensure that non-Newark residents, who came here to protest, didn’t initiate any violence in our city.

Governor Phil Murphy took to Twitter to praise the news, saying it was a sign that de-escalation is ‘proven and effective.’

Newark Police reported a 6% drop in crime last year, with 7% more guns being taken of the streets in comparison to 2019. Ambrose expressed his pride in Newark officers for coming to work during the pandemic, arresting people with guns and not firing a shot.

Newark’s no-shooting streak was broken on New Year’s Day when a 39-year-old man was killed by gunfire. The shooting is being investigated by the office of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.