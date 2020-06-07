Newlywed Couple Joins Philadelphia Black Lives Matter Protest After Wedding PA Images

A pair of Philadelphia newlyweds joined the city’s huge Black Lives Matter protest, moments after tying the knot.

Thousands upon thousands gathered in the Pennsylvania city on Saturday, June 6, in the wake of George Floyd’s death to protest against systemic police brutality and racial injustice across the US.

As swathes of crowds flooded the streets, Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon were up in Logan Hall becoming husband and wife. Their wedding reception was short-lived, however – after protesters applauded them as they kissed, the couple joined the march.

As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, the lovebirds stood outside Logan Hall and were met with the jubilant cheers of peaceful protesters as they walked along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from the Museum of Art to City Hall. The crowds parted to give the newlyweds some space to kiss, before the pair joined the protest.

It wasn’t some planned spectacle. The couple had already postponed their larger wedding party to next year due to the current pandemic, however the bride and groom ended up with a titanic audience as they stood among the masses – and they wouldn’t change a thing.

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon PA Images

Kerry-Anne told ABC News:

It ended up being a very powerful moment. Not only are we feeling the movement of the people… but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time.

Michael added: ‘We all see this injustice. We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo and… that made this day more memorable in many ways.’

Their kiss was captured by several spectators, with Luxor Wedding Films writing alongside the clip on Instagram: ‘Let nothing stop you!! We captured the most epic wedding in midst of Philadelphia protest.’ Importantly, the protest was largely peaceful – something that echoed throughout the couple’s photos.

Michael said:

That’s what the entire event out there was about. Of course there was police and National Guard, but it was a peaceful protest. Everyone was so nice. That in itself showed what the movement can be and for us to be a part of that, it’s a positive thing.

Aerial footage from the day’s protest is absolutely staggering, with unfathomable numbers taking to the streets; crowds stretched all the way from the steps of the Art Museum and past the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. On the famous ‘Rocky steps’, demonstrators staged a mass ‘die-in’.

Congratulations to the happy couple.