News Anchor Walks Off Air After MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Refuses To Shut Up About 'Voter Fraud' Newsmax

A news anchor walked off on air after guest Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, refused to stop ranting about unsupported allegations of voter fraud in the US election.

Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Lindell appeared on Newsmax’s American Agenda programme to discuss so-called cancel culture in light of his recent Twitter ban.

Last week, Twitter permanently suspended Lindell’s account after he repeatedly alleged that election fraud had swung the vote in favour of President Joe Biden. On Monday, February 1, Twitter banned the MyPillow account, after Lindell used it to attack Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

You can watch Lindell’s appearance on American Agenda here:

Hosts Bob Sellers and Heather Childers wanted to hear Lindell’s thoughts on the suspension of his account as part of a wider discussion about so-called cancel culture, but the conversation was quickly derailed by Lindell continuously spouting conspiracy theories.

Kicking off the interview, Childers asked Lindell what had happened with his personal and business Twitter accounts, prompting Lindell to go off on a rant about how he had ‘100% proof’ that the Dominion voting machines had been rigged in favour of President Biden. There has been no evidence of voting machine fraud.

Lindell continued to speak loudly about these unsupported claims, even when the hosts attempted to interrupt him and move the interview forward to the relevant topic.

Managing to break in for a second, Sellers told Lindell:

You’re talking about machines… we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive we’ve seen.

MyPillow PA Images

As Lindell continued to drone on, barely taking a breath, Sellers attempted to read him what appeared to be Newsmax’s official statement on the matter:

Let me read you something. While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final, the courts have also supported that view.

All the while, Lindell attempted to speak over the top of Sellers, apparently point blank refusing to listen to the statement.

At this stage, Sellers was still attempting to salvage the interview, and reiterated, ‘We want to talk to you about cancelling culture, if you will’, adding, ‘We don’t want to relitigate the allegations that you’re making, Mike’.

Sellers proceeded to ask whether Lindell could make an argument that his Twitter ban could just be temporary rather than permanent.

However, Lindell did not engage with the question in the way in was intended, arguing instead that he in fact wanted the ban to be permanent, and that he is now ‘reviewing all the evidence on Friday of all the election frauds with these machines’.

At this point, Sellers asked the show’s producers to step in, asking, ‘Can we get out of here, please?’, before adding, ‘I don’t want to have to keep going over this’.

Having apparently had his fill of Lindell’s endless monologue, Sellers walked away from the interview completely, while Childers attempted in vain to ask Lindell questions on the broader subject of censorship.

Dominion has already threatened Lindell with legal action over the ‘misinformation campaign’ he has pushed against them, the Independent reports.