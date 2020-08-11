News Reporters Under Fire For Live-Reporting Asylum Seekers’ Crossing British Channel
BBC News and Sky News are under fire for their coverage of asylum seekers heading towards Dover.
Live footage taken yesterday, August 10, saw BBC reporter Simon Jones on a boat sailing next to the boat full of men from Syria heading for safety.
Jones gave a running commentary on the men in the boat as if it were a football match as they emptied water out from it due to overcrowding.
Jones says to viewers:
We came across this boat about half an hour ago, just spotted it on the horizon.
We have seen them trying to get water out of the boat. They are doing that at the moment. They’re using a plastic container just trying to bail out the boat, so obviously, it’s pretty overloaded there.
He then shouts over to the men asking if they’re OK to which some respond with thumbs up.
Following the nature of the coverage, people on social media have expressed their concerns of the way the BBC covered the story.
One Twitter user wrote, ‘What purpose does this serve, other than to promote the racist narratives and confected panic surrounding asylum seekers? Poor show yet again, @BBC.’
Another person said:
Any chance of telling individual stories of people seeking asylum? Any chance of humanising them – they are all individuals after all? Any chance of making links, where appropriate, with Western actions in Muslim countries? Any chance of proper journalism @bbcnews?
Someone else said, ‘This is utterly sick. If people are in life threatening trouble you help them. You don’t give a sort of sports commentary. What have we become?’
The BBC isn’t the only news outlet to cover the asylum seekers heading to Dover like this – Sky News’ reporting was compared to a David Attenborough documentary.
Someone commented on Sky News’ coverage saying:
Imagine being so desperate you’re willing to risk death on a rubber dinghy, seeing a big safe ship pull up alongside you and maybe think they’re here to help, only for the ghouls to start narrating you like they’re David f*cking Attenborough watching some distressed Elk.
Another person said, ‘This is so bloody awful, shameful. Cannot believe the media in this country.’
