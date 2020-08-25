NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says He Wished He’d ‘Listened Earlier’ To Colin Kaepernick

It is not about the flag. The message here, and what our players are doing, is being mischaracterised.

These are not people who are unpatriotic, they’re not disloyal, they’re not against our military. In fact, many of those guys were in the military, and they’re a military family.

What they were trying to do was exercise their right to bring attention to something that needs to get fixed. That misrepresentation in who they were and what they were doing was a thing that really gnawed at me.