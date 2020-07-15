NFL Player Kenny Stills Arrested For Protesting Police Killing Of Breonna Taylor

Kenny Stills kstills/Instagram/PA

NFL star Kenny Stills has been arrested after protesting against the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

The 28-year-old Houstan Texans wide receiver was amongst the 87 protesters facing felony charges following multiple arrests at a Louisville protest on the night of Tuesday, July 14.

The march began at a local high school and ended at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, with over 100 protesters demanding the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in Breonna’s death face charges.

In March this year, 26-year-old emergency services technician Breonna, of Louisville, Kentucky, was fatally shot eight times by three police officers while she slept in her own bed.

Out of the three officers involved in Breonna’s death, just one – Brett Hankison – has been dismissed. Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove both remain on the force.

Cameron has repeatedly declined to give a timeline as to his investigation into Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison, with the three officers yet to be charged.

Stills and the other protesters reportedly stood on Cameron’s lawn and chanted, demanding justice for Breonna’s tragic death.

As reported by the Louisville Courier Journal, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Lamont Washington stated that ‘at (Cameron’s) request, they were trespassed from the property’, adding that all protesters were given the option to leave before they were arrested.

Stills has since been charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process – a felony charge – and has also been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Washington stated that charges against the protesters were given on account of ‘their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions’.

As per the NFL, Stills has long been ‘a vociferous social justice supporter’, and was amongst the first players to show support for Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protests during the 2016 national anthem.

Stills has continued to kneel during the anthem in protest of police brutality during his time with both the Miami Dolphins and the Texans.

Speaking about his approach to activism with The Undefeated in 2019, Stills said:

I’ve always tried to bring people together through conversation instead of dividing people. If you can do one deed a day, it can change the world.

He added:

There is nothing you can offer me to get me to stop protesting. We can work toward a solution, but there’s no bargain for me to stop protesting. I want to know you care about the issues that are affecting this country, like police brutality, social injustice and racism. If you really cared about these issues, Kap would be in the league.

Stills’ arraignment was scheduled for 9 am on Wednesday.