NFL Star Cedric Benson Dies Age 36 In Motorcycle Crash

Cedric Benson/Instagram

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, August 17, in Texas.

Emergency services responded to a call involving the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals star at around 22:10 in Austin.

TMZ reported that a minivan pulled out of a crossroad and collided with Benson’s motorcycle as it was driving. Those in the minivan suffered minor injuries and stayed to assist investigators.

Wikimedia

Benson – who was a superstar at the University of Texas from 2001 to 2004 – was riding with another passenger at the time of the crash, who was also killed in the incident – they have not yet been identified.

In the hours before the crash, Benson posted a photo of his motorcycle on social media with the caption: ‘My Saturday evening.’

Cedric Benson’s insta story from last night. Watch for motorcycles. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3ASLZ2f30f — Cincy Curse (@CincyCurse_) August 18, 2019

Benson retired in 2012 after a successful career. He racked up more than 5,500 yards at the University of Texas, taking home the Doak Walker Award (top running back in the country) his final year.

He went on to sign a rookie deal with the Chicago Bears – five years for $35 million – and turned into a key part of the franchise’s 2006 NFC Championship team. He was also part of the team that faced off against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2007 Super Bowl.

Benson kept his job with the Bears after a boating DUI charge, but a car DUI charge in Austin, Texas, led the team to waive him in June 2008 after only three seasons.

Earlier last week, Benson was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge in Travis County, Texas, after prosecutors dismissed a drunk driving charge.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

