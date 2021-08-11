NHS Boss Sacked After Racism Claims About Northerners

@TaviAndPort/PA

An NHS manager has been fired after reportedly claiming all northerners are racist.

In a subsequent hearing, Olufemi Obilieye, who worked as a Senior Contracts and Performance Manager at Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, failed to prove he was unfairly dismissed.

Obilieye reportedly accused one of his colleagues of racism, saying ‘everybody who came from the north of Watford is racist’. Because of this, and because he had reportedly exhibited behaviours such as hugging co-workers and asking if he could kiss them, Obilieye has since been removed from his position.

Obilieye, who is Black, proceeded to sue the north London mental health trust, alleging that his race had been the reason they wanted to get rid of him, Metro reports.

However, this claim has now been dismissed by a judge, and the tribunal heard that Obilieye had worked within a small, racially diverse team responsible for managing contracts.

It was also heard that Obilieye reportedly upset his white colleague Drew Davies after he accused him of being a racist person, ‘simply because he was from the north’.

After Davies objected to such allegations, a meeting between the two men was set up by one of the senior members of staff.

The tribunal heard how, at this meeting, Obilieye had ‘accepted that he had made the comment on the basis that ‘everybody who came from north of Watford was racist’,’ before offering his apology to Davies, who accepted it.