NHS Chief Confirms Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Begins December 8
The NHS chief has confirmed the coronavirus vaccine will begin its rollout next Tuesday, December 8.
During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be available in NHS hospital hubs from next week.
Hopson said ‘that’s when we expect the first batches to be administered’, but was careful to urge that the process will be more of ‘a marathon, not a sprint’, adding, ‘We’re looking forward to the race starting on Tuesday.’
Check out a clip of the NHS chief discussing the vaccine below:
The NHS is now working out how many people over the age of 80, care home residents and staff can be reached quickly with the doses.
Hopson explained, ‘Each one of those groups has a different set of characteristics in terms of the logistical difficulty of doing the vaccination. Think of a large pizza box, is the way that we’re describing it, that’s got to be stored in a fridge at -70C.’
He continued:
To be frank, the only way you can really do that at the moment is to store them inside NHS hospital hubs. You can only move them four times, and you have to ensure that the two doses are administered three weeks apart, so it’s quite complex.
So, what we’re going to be doing is, hospitals are at the moment talking to care home providers to say how can we get your staff to come into those hospital hubs so we can inject them.
Hopson said, ‘The bit on the care home residents is more complex because the other thing I haven’t said to you is that these come, the pizza boxes, come in 975 batches. And we obviously don’t have care homes that have got 975 residents in them. You tend to have them as 50s, 30s, 60s.’
He went on, ‘So what you would need to do is break those 975 pizza boxes into smaller batches, and then the good news is, when we can do that, which we think we’ll be able to do really quite quickly, is we can then ask GPs to go in and administer the vaccine into care home residents.’
While there’s no specific target for the number of administered vaccinations next week – which are done over two separate doses, between 21 and 28 days apart – Hopson hopes for ‘clearly as many as possible’, with much of the programme completed in early 2021.
He said, ‘We’ve mobilised at real speed, this is really exciting, we know we’ve got to get this right. It’s the kind of thing the NHS does really well. It’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint. We’re looking forward to the race starting on Tuesday.’
CreditsBBC Breakfast/Twitter
