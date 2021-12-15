NHS Covid Pass UK: Everything You Need To Know About The New Rules

Alamy

New rules requiring people to show a Covid pass to get into venues and events in the UK come into force today, December 15.

Stricter measures have been introduced in an effort to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant and avoid overwhelming the NHS this Christmas.

In addition, the government has ramped up efforts to get everybody to have a booster jab as soon as possible, giving GPs a target to jab one million people a day. Whereas people had to wait six months to be called up for a booster jab after their second dose of the vaccine, now anybody eligible can book an appointment and get one as soon as possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Covid pass rules in the UK.

How do I get my NHS Covid pass?

If you’ve had both doses of the vaccine, you’ll be able to access your Covid pass using the NHS app (not the NHS track and trace Covid-19 app).

Simply download the NHS app onto your device and create an account. Once logged in, there will be an option for you to view and download your Covid-19 vaccine certificate. There are two different passes available: one for travelling abroad and one for domestic use. They’re clearly labelled, so it’s easy to determine which one you’ll need.

Once you’ve requested to download it, you’ll receive an email with the pass as well as being able to view it in the app. For ease, you might want to add it to your Apple wallet (if you have an iPhone) to present at venues and nightclubs.

Where do I need to show my Covid pass in the UK?

From today, anybody over the age of 18 will need to present a Covid pass to enter certain nightclubs, venues and events.

If you haven’t had any or a full course of the Covid-19 vaccine yet, that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t be allowed into these places. You either need:

Proof of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine (using the NHS Covid pass)

Proof of negative PCR or lateral flow test result taken a maximum of 48 hours before

Proof of exemption from the vaccine and/or testing on medical grounds.

Can I use the free NHS lateral test kits to enter venues?

Yes. You can either use the free NHS lateral flow test kits or buy tests to enter a venue or event. In order to show proof of a negative result, you’ll need to register your test with the NHS track and trace service. They can then send you a text or email confirming your negative result, which you can use as proof when entering a venue.

