NHS Launches Appeal Against Puberty Blockers Court Ruling

Our first and foremost consideration is the wellbeing of our patients and their families. We have been working with partners to design a robust clinical review process for assessing cases of patients currently undergoing endocrine treatment and those currently awaiting treatment.

These Clinical Reviews will provide the basis for making best interest applications to the Courts in cases where it is recommended that treatment should continue. Although we will also be undertaking clinical reviews of 16- and 17-year olds, a best interest application will only be needed where there is any doubt about their best interests.