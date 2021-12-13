NHS Staff React As Boris Johnson Gives GPs 12 Hours Notice To Vaccinate 1 Million People A Day

Alamy

NHS staff have made their feelings clear after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave GPs just 12 hours notice to administer vaccinations to one million people a day.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday evening, December 12, Johnson warned that Britain faces a ‘tidal wave’ of the new, fast-spreading Omicron variant, calling on members of the public to ‘get boosted now’.

Launching the ‘Omicron Emergency Boost’, Johnson stated that all those over the age of 18 will be offered their booster jab before the year is out, in a bid to ‘protect our NHS, our freedoms and our way of life’.

Addressing those working in the front line of the NHS, the PM asked them to ‘make another extraordinary effort now, so we can protect you and your colleagues – and above all your patients – from even greater pressures next year’.

Johnson continued:

From tomorrow in England, we are opening up the booster to every adult over 18 who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago. The NHS Booking System will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday, and that’s the best way to guarantee your slot, but in some places you can walk in from tomorrow.

In order to assist with this roll-out, the government has now announced that new vaccination sites, including mobile pop-up sites, will be set up throughout the country.

Opening times at vaccination sites will also be increased to seven days a week with more appointments made available early on in the morning, as well as during evenings and weekends.

It’s understood that 50 military planning experts will help to coordinate the nationwide effort by ‘supporting the NHS with logistics of the rollout’, while the NHS workforce will be reprioritised so as to administer as many vaccinations as possible.

However, many NHS workers feel they have not been given enough time to prepare for this ambitious vaccination programme, which many only learned about after Johnson’s announcement yesterday, along with the rest of the country.

Palliative care worker and writer Rachel Clarke tweeted:

This morning please spare a thought for NHS staff who – at exactly the same time you did – found out last night from @BorisJohnson they’d be delivering 1 million boosters a day from… today.

Doctor, writer and activist Dr Meenal Viz said:

Boris Johnson has given GPs twelve hours’ notice that they need to vaccinate a million people a day from Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Julia Lady, a primary care clinical pharmacist, encouraged members of the public to come forward to volunteer as vaccinators, stewards and admin staff, tweeting:

We’re exhausted. And our lack of volunteers means we’re having to use clinical staff as stewards and administrators.

This comes after the UK Covid Alert Level was increased from Level 3 to Level 4, with cases of the Omicron variant now reported to be doubling every two to three days.