NHS Trialling Blood Test That Could Detect More Than 50 Types Of Cancer

The NHS is set to trial a simple blood test which could help identify over 50 forms of cancer years before a person is diagnosed.

This pioneering blood test, known as Galleri, has been described as a potential ‘gamechanger’, and could well save many lives by identifying symptoms early enough for a person to receive treatment as quickly as possible.

This test – which could well mean the difference between life and death for many cancer patients – will be offered to 165,000 people throughout England from mid-2021 onwards, many of whom have no symptoms of cancer.

blood test

Galleri, which checks for molecular changes in a person’s body, has been developed by California-based Grail, a company which uses science and technology to looks at ways to identify and treat cancer as early as possible.

As reported by The Guardian, NHS England’s chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, said:

Early detection, particularly for hard to treat conditions like ovarian and pancreatic cancer, has the potential to save many lives. This promising blood test could therefore be a gamechanger in cancer care, helping thousands more people to get successful treatment.

It’s hoped Galleri will be particularly useful when detecting early signs of hard to spot cancers such as ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

Target Ovarian Cancer’s chief executive, Annwen Jones, gave the following statement:

At the moment two-thirds of women with ovarian cancer are diagnosed late, when the cancer is much harder to treat. This test, if proven to be effective, could be a major turning point in diagnosing ovarian cancer in this country, saving thousands of lives every year.

cancer research uk

NHS England’s chairman, Lord Prior, has stated that he hopes this development will help to reduce the proportion of people, nearly 200,000 in the UK, who die from cancer every year, noting that ‘many of these people are diagnosed too late for treatment to be effective’.

If, after this trial, it emerges that the blood test can indeed detect cancers at an early stage, Galleri will become routinely available later on this decade.

It’s hoped these tests could well help the NHS to fulfil its pledge to increase the number of cancer sufferers who are diagnosed early, at stage one, from 50% up to 75%.

Those whose cancer is detected at stage one have between a five and 10 times greater chance of survival than those who aren’t diagnosed until stage four.