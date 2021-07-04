NHS Trust Offers New Guidance For Transgender Staff Using Bathrooms
An NHS trust has published new guidance for transgender members of staff.
The Staff Trans Equality Policy, which was created in collaboration with LGBTQ+ organisation Stonewall, has now been issued by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
Under the new policy, trans members of staff will be ‘entitled to use single-sex facilities in accordance with their gender’.
The policy has been ‘developed to ensure that there is a clear process to support trans staff and to ensure that they are treated with complete dignity and respect, and in line with the law’.
As per the policy document:
It is not acceptable to expect an individual undergoing gender reassignment to use facilities designated for use by those of their birth gender.
Following gender reassignment, whether or not this has involved surgical procedures, the individual should be fully supported in using all facilities appropriate to his or her acquired gender.
Should there be any objections to this [entitlement], a manager will deal with the objections in a sensitive and understanding way while not denying the trans person access to facilities appropriate to their lived gender.
The aim of the policy is to provide RDaSH managers and trans employees with ‘practical information on workplace support and guidance’, ensuring that ‘provision for trans employees is responsive to individual need, is prejudice free, and challenges any discrimination individuals may experience’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
