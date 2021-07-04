NHS Trust Offers New Guidance For Transgender Staff Using Bathrooms

It is not acceptable to expect an individual undergoing gender reassignment to use facilities designated for use by those of their birth gender.

Following gender reassignment, whether or not this has involved surgical procedures, the individual should be fully supported in using all facilities appropriate to his or her acquired gender.

Should there be any objections to this [entitlement], a manager will deal with the objections in a sensitive and understanding way while not denying the trans person access to facilities appropriate to their lived gender.