Nicholas Yatromanolakis Becomes Greece's First Openly Gay Minister PA Images/Instagram/@yatromanolakis

The Greek government has appointed its first openly gay minister.

Nicholas Yatromanolakis is now the country’s deputy minister of culture, having been promoted from the position of general secretary at the ministry.

Yatromanolakis’s new position comes after the Greek government recently had a reshuffle.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly made the changes yesterday, January 4, as a way of boosting his conservative government.

PA Images

Alex Petelis, chief economic adviser to the prime minister, took to Twitter to congratulate Yatromanolakis, 44, on his promotion.

He wrote, ‘A historic day for LGBTI+ representation and a big win for meritocracy and better decision-making through diversity. Congrats to Nicholas Yatromanolakis for showing you can be yourself and still succeed. May others draw strength to live their life openly.’

Other people took to social media to applaud the historic move.

One person wrote:

Nicolas Yatromanolakis marks history today, being the first ever openly gay Cabinet member in the history of Greece after today’s reshuffling – and a very capable and accomplished one at that! Congrats to him, and the country for some long overdue LGBT representation in politics.

Someone else tweeted, ‘Some good news on this difficult day – the Greek prime minister has appointed Greece’s first openly gay minister, naming Nicholas Yatromanolakis, a former member of the centrist Potami party, as deputy culture minister!’

Another person wrote, ‘Yesterday was a historic day for the LGTBI community in Greece: Nicholas Yatromanolakis has become the openly gay (culture) prime minister. I hope the day will come soon when this is not news.’

Yatromanolakis himself is yet to comment on his new role.

The 44-year-old made history back in July when he became the first openly gay man to be appointed to a senior government position, becoming the New General Secretary of Contemporary Culture.

He has also played an active role in promoting the social inclusion of vulnerable populations, along with children’s physical and mental health.

He has also been vocal in his support for wearing a face mask throughout the pandemic.

The cabinet reshuffle comes after Greece has tightened its restrictions in regards to the ongoing pandemic with the goal of reopening the country’s schools next week, according to the Independent. As of yesterday, Greece has reported more than 140,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and around 4,950 deaths.