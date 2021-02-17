Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested

PA Images/Robert Maraj/Facebook

The driver suspected of killing Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run has been arrested.

Robert Maraj, father of the Starships artist, died on Saturday, February 13, after being hit by a car the previous evening.

The 64-year-old had been on foot in Mineola, Long Island, when he was hit by the vehicle, which didn’t fully stop after the collision. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, according to Nassau County Police Department, a man has since been brought into custody in connection with his death.

As reported by ABC7, Mineola resident Charles Polevich, of Guam, surrendered to police this morning, February 17. The 70-year-old has no past criminal convictions nor any driving licence history to note.

Polevich will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

According to police reports of the incident, Polevich struck Maraj with his 1992 Volvo on the northbound roadway of Roslyn Road, where there was a ‘significant amount of snow’ at the time.

Nassau Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said the suspect did actually come to a halt following the crash, but fled ‘once he saw he injured this person’ and didn’t return, nor make any calls.

Fitzpatrick added, ‘He was absolutely aware of what happened. He got out of the car; he looked at the deceased, got into his car and made conscious decision to leave.’

Polevich then ‘took his car and did things to secrete his car from being found by police’, however it was later tracked to his home by local officers.