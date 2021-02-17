unilad
Advert

Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Feb 2021 17:15
Nicki Minaj's Father's Hit-And-Run Suspect ArrestedPA Images/Robert Maraj/Facebook

The driver suspected of killing Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run has been arrested.

Robert Maraj, father of the Starships artist, died on Saturday, February 13, after being hit by a car the previous evening.

Advert

The 64-year-old had been on foot in Mineola, Long Island, when he was hit by the vehicle, which didn’t fully stop after the collision. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, according to Nassau County Police Department, a man has since been brought into custody in connection with his death.

As reported by ABC7, Mineola resident Charles Polevich, of Guam, surrendered to police this morning, February 17. The 70-year-old has no past criminal convictions nor any driving licence history to note.

Advert

Polevich will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

According to police reports of the incident, Polevich struck Maraj with his 1992 Volvo on the northbound roadway of Roslyn Road, where there was a ‘significant amount of snow’ at the time.

Nassau Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said the suspect did actually come to a halt following the crash, but fled ‘once he saw he injured this person’ and didn’t return, nor make any calls.

Advert

Fitzpatrick added, ‘He was absolutely aware of what happened. He got out of the car; he looked at the deceased, got into his car and made conscious decision to leave.’

Polevich then ‘took his car and did things to secrete his car from being found by police’, however it was later tracked to his home by local officers.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings
Viral

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap
News

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Nicki Minaj, Now, US

Credits

ABC7

  1. ABC7

    Arrest made in death of rapper Nicki Minaj's father on Long Island

 