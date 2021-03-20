unilad
Advert

Nicki Minaj’s Mum Files $150 Million Lawsuit Against Man Suspected Of Killing Pop Star’s Father

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Mar 2021 12:56
Nicki Minaj's Mum Files $150 Million Lawsuit Against Man Suspected Of Killing Pop Star's FatherPA Images/Robert Maraj/Facebook

Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man suspected of killing the pop star’s father in a hit-and-run. 

Minaj’s father, Robert, died in hospital after being struck by a car in Long Island, New York, on Friday, February 12.

Advert

Police arrested Charles Polevich, 70, who reportedly stopped his vehicle to ask Maraj if he was okay before getting back in his car and driving away. The suspect is said to have parked his car out of sight in a garage, but surrendered to police after detectives used surveillance to track the car back to his home.

On Friday, March 19, attorneys Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli announced they filed the lawsuit at the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of Maraj. Crump is known for representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

In a statement, the lawyers said Polevich ‘was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured.’

Advert

The pair continued:

His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.

Polevich has been charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. As a result of his arrest, he had his driver’s license suspended, was ordered to surrender his passport and told not to leave the state.

Advert

Following the incident, Nassau County police Det. Steven Fitzpatrick told Fox 5 NY that Polevich was ‘absolutely aware of what happened’ when he hit Robert.

Fitzpatrick said that the suspect ‘got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle.’

Speaking to Law&Crime, Polevich’s attorney in the criminal case, Marc C. Gann, said an insurance company would handle the civil matter, providing a lawyer or handling a hypothetical settlement.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower
Animals

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower

UK Police Will Record Misogyny As Hate Crime For First Time To Protect Women
News

UK Police Will Record Misogyny As Hate Crime For First Time To Protect Women

Trump Repeats Xenophobic Slur Live On Fox News On Same Night As Atlanta Shootings
News

Trump Repeats Xenophobic Slur Live On Fox News On Same Night As Atlanta Shootings

73% Of Women Support Controversial Plans To Put Plain Clothes Police In Bars And Pubs
News

73% Of Women Support Controversial Plans To Put Plain Clothes Police In Bars And Pubs

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, New York, Nicki Minaj, Now

Credits

Fox 5 NY and 2 others

  1. Fox 5 NY

    Driver surrenders in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father: Cops

  2. Law&Crime

    Nicki Minaj’s Mother Sues ‘Cowardly’ Man Who Allegedly Killed Rapper’s Father in Hit and Run

  3. Ben Crump/Twitter

    @AttorneyCrump

 