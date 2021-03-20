Nicki Minaj’s Mum Files $150 Million Lawsuit Against Man Suspected Of Killing Pop Star’s Father

PA Images/Robert Maraj/Facebook

Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man suspected of killing the pop star’s father in a hit-and-run.

Minaj’s father, Robert, died in hospital after being struck by a car in Long Island, New York, on Friday, February 12.

Police arrested Charles Polevich, 70, who reportedly stopped his vehicle to ask Maraj if he was okay before getting back in his car and driving away. The suspect is said to have parked his car out of sight in a garage, but surrendered to police after detectives used surveillance to track the car back to his home.

On Friday, March 19, attorneys Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli announced they filed the lawsuit at the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of Maraj. Crump is known for representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

In a statement, the lawyers said Polevich ‘was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured.’

The pair continued:

His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.

Polevich has been charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. As a result of his arrest, he had his driver’s license suspended, was ordered to surrender his passport and told not to leave the state.

Following the incident, Nassau County police Det. Steven Fitzpatrick told Fox 5 NY that Polevich was ‘absolutely aware of what happened’ when he hit Robert.

Fitzpatrick said that the suspect ‘got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle.’

Speaking to Law&Crime, Polevich’s attorney in the criminal case, Marc C. Gann, said an insurance company would handle the civil matter, providing a lawyer or handling a hypothetical settlement.