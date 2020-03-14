Nicki Minaj’s Sex Offender Husband Kenneth Petty Requests Internet Use

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Requests Internet Use As A Sex Offender nickiminaj/Instagram/PA Images

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has asked a judge for access to the internet, which he’s currently banned from doing thanks to his upcoming court case.

Petty, 41, is due in federal court next month for failing to register as a sex offender last year after relocating to Los Angeles from New York, where he had originally been registered.

While he waits to appear before the court, Petty must adhere to a number of conditions, one of which is staying off the internet unless a supervisor has approved it.



It’s this condition Petty wants the court to reconsider, and so he has filed court documents asking a judge to allow him access to the internet while he awaits his court date.

According to the documents, as seen by TMZ, prosecutors have already agreed to Petty’s request and it’s now up to the judge to sign it off.

Petty’s legal issues arose in November last year, when police realised he had neglected to re-register as a sex offender while conducting a routine traffic stop. He was subsequently arrested and released on a $20,000 bond, but he never went through with the registration.



That is until earlier this month, when Petty turned himself into U.S. Marshals and he was entered into the California Department of Justice’s database after appearing in court on March 6.

Prosecutors asked for Petty to be placed under house arrest, but his attorney objected and the request was denied. In the meantime, he was told he had to wear an ankle monitor and abide by a curfew.

Although charges were dropped in the Los Angeles District Court, Petty may still face similar charges in federal court next month.

Petty was required to register as a Level 2 sex offender after he was convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995, when he was 15 and the victim was 16. He ultimately served four years behind bars.

Minaj, who announced her relationship with Petty more than a year ago, responded to the allegations surrounding her husband in late 2018 after her followers criticised her for marrying a sex offender.

Writing on Instagram, Minaj said:

He was 15. She was 16… in a relationship. But go awf [sic], Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.

Petty faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted next month for failing to register as a sex offender.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.