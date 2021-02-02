Nicola Sturgeon Introducing 'Managed Quarantine' For Everyone Entering Scotland PA

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the introduction of a ‘managed quarantine’ for all travellers arriving in Scotland.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine for those arriving in the UK from high-risk countries, a measure that Sturgeon said did not go far enough.

She said an approach to manage quarantine that ‘only includes countries where new variants have already been identified is too reactive’, because often by the time a new variant has been identified through genomic sequencing, ‘it will already have spread across borders’.

‘The four UK nations have already agreed that travellers coming into the UK from countries with a travel ban in place will be required to quarantine in hotels. That is a necessary measure but in the Scottish government’s view it does not go far enough,’ she said in an announcement today.

She said this approach leaves open the possibility that people will travel into the UK from those countries via third countries.

‘I can therefore confirm today that we intend to introduce a managed quarantine requirement for anyone who arrives directly into Scotland, regardless of which country they have come from,’ she said.

‘This is particularly important as the virus mutates and potentially more severe variants emerge,’ she added.

Sturgeon said she will continue to urge the UK government to adopt a similar approach, because she cannot immediately restrict those who arrive in other parts of the UK before travelling on to Scotland.

She did not state when Scotland’s measures will take effect but they are expected to begin at the same time as England’s mandatory quarantine rules, which are set to be imposed in the week beginning February 15.