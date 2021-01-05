Nicola Sturgeon Says Donald Trump Cannot Flee To Scotland To Avoid Biden's Inauguration PA

Scotland’s First Minister has said that under coronavirus restrictions Donald Trump cannot flee to Scotland to avoid Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Reports have been circling that the sitting president is planning on travelling to his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire after it emerged that an official plane he has used in the past is due to fly to Scotland on January 19.

However, not even the US president can flout Nicola Sturgeon’s rules. She has now issued stern words of warning, insisting that it is illegal to travel in or out of the country without a valid and essential reason.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon PA Images

‘Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose,’ she said, during the Scottish coronavirus update earlier today, January 5.

‘We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now. And that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else,’ she added.

According to The Sunday Post, a source said ‘there is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration’.

‘That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it,’ the source added.

Donald Trump PA Images

It does not come as much of a surprise that Trump would like to be as far away from Washington DC as possible on the day Biden takes office, given his relentless refusal to accept defeat in the presidential election.

According to sources, military aircrafts also recently carried out surveillance flights at the golf course, usually an indication that ‘Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period of time’.

While White House spokesperson Judd Deere has said Trump’s plans for inauguration day have not been finalised, NBC reporter Ken Dilanian suggested: ‘Trump may announce for 2024 on inauguration day. Either way, he won’t attend the inauguration and does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him.’

Just this week, a phone call between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, which was leaked by The Washington Post, revealed he had asked the top election official to ‘find’ enough votes so that the state’s result could be overturned.

In the recording, Trump is heard saying: ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes.’

‘The people of Georgia are angry; the people of the country are angry. There’s nothing wrong with saying that you know, you’ve recalculated,’ he told Raffensperger.

Brad Raffensperger PA Images

Firm in his reply, Raffensperger says: ‘Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is that the data you have is wrong.’

Following the leak, two House Democrats, Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice, requested that FBI Director Christopher Wray conduct an ‘immediate criminal investigation’, alleging that Trump’s actions had amounted to the ‘solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes’.