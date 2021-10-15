Nikolas Cruz Will Plead Guilty For Parkland School Shooting

Alamy

The former student accused of killing 17 people in the Parkland high school shooting will plead guilty to all charges, his lawyers have said.

Nikolas Cruz, now 23, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot dead fourteen students and three members of staff and wounded several others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018.

In a court hearing today, October 15, his lawyer said ‘it is our intent to enter a change of plea as to both cases to all charges’, and added that he would ask for the judge to hand down 17 consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors in the case have previously said they would be seeking the death penalty for Cruz, with lawyers for the defendant saying he would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison without parole, The New York Times reports.

A spokesperson for the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said on Thursday that no plea agreement had been made with the prosecution.

Cruz is scheduled to stand trial next week in a separate case involving an alleged fight with a prison officer that took place while he was being held in Ft Lauderdale jail several months after the shooting, with the jury selection process for the trial having taken place earlier this month.