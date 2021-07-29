Nigel Farage’s Migrant Criticism Backfires As Donations Fly In For RNLI

PA Images/@RNLI/Twitter

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has been inundated with donations after Nigel Farage and political commentator Darren Grimes slammed the charity for rescuing migrants in the English channel.

Hundreds of people continue to arrive into the UK via boats despite the Home Office’s pledge to crack down on illegal immigration, with a record-breaking 430 migrants arriving in a single day earlier this month.

The RNLI has been on the scene for many arrivals, shadowing boats or helping migrants on the shores, but their efforts have been criticised by many, with some crews being heckled for bringing migrants to safety.

Former UKIP leader Farage is among those who have blasted the RNLI, claiming the charity was being used as a ‘taxi service for illegal trafficking gangs’ in an opinion he built upon further in a segment on GB News this week, when he stated, ‘It’s a problem because people who give money to RNLI are asking themselves: ‘do we really want to give money to this?’

Meanwhile, Grimes described the efforts as ‘deeply irresponsible’ and described one Twitter user as having a ‘naive view’ for believing ‘nobody hopping in a dinghy to get over to Britain is motivated by the fact that either the RNLI or French/British border force will be there to help them across’.

Though the comments from Farage and Grimes are spreading a negative view of the RNLI’s work, they’ve failed to receive support from many listeners as the charity has been inundated with donations in the wake of the controversy.

One person tweeted, ‘Go to @RNLI – they have a shop. Buy and donate. Show your support for one of the most noble organisations in the country.’

Another person showing their support wrote, ‘I’ve just made some purchases from the @RNLI online shop. It costs around £139 million to operate the RNLI service around the UK each year. Donate if you can afford it, champion their fantastic, selfless volunteers as much as possible. These people are unsung heroes.’

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who describes themselves as a Royal Navy veteran commented, ‘My friends @RNLI have asked me to thank Nigel Farage and Darren Grimes for promoting their fine organisation, they’ve taken more in donations this past few days than they have in years..’

The RNLI has stood by its efforts in the channel, writing online that it makes ‘no apology’ for its work and stressing that the people they rescue are ‘vulnerable people in danger and distress’.

The charity has also thanked all those who have donated and noted that it is ‘incredibly grateful’ for the support.