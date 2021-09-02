unilad
Nigerian Schools Close Following Mass Abduction Of Children By Gunmen

by : Jade Dadalica on : 02 Sep 2021 19:17
Armed men took 73 children from a school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, local police said in a statement.

A state-run secondary school in the village of Kaya was ambushed by a large number of ‘armed bandits’, according to police, with the kidnapping occurring just days after several other groups of hostages were reportedly freed after substantial ransom payments.

In a statement, Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said: ‘The command…has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.’

Since December 2020, armed gangs seeking ransom have kidnapped over 1,100 children in more than a dozen raids at schools or colleges across northwest Nigeria.

According to reports, police have increased security surrounding Kaya to avoid any further attacks on the town. In a bid to make all children safer, Zamfara’s government also forced all statewide schools to shut, according to Ibrahim Dosara, the state’s information commissioner.

Amnesty International called the latest incident in Zamfara ‘disturbing’ in a tweet.

In an effort to handle the security crisis, Zamfara is one of four states in northwest Nigeria that have taken steps to address the problem. To disrupt gangs that travel by motorcycle and camp out in forests, they have banned the selling of petrol in jerry cans and the transfer of firewood by truck.

According to a report published last year by SBM Intelligence, approximately $18.34 million in ransoms were paid between June 2011 March 2020.

