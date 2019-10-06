Nightclub Faces Huge Backlash Over Response To Girl Being ‘Spiked’

Pixabay/Rapture Nightclub/Facebook

A nightclub in Perth, Western Australia, is facing backlash for their response to a customer who claims they had their drink spiked at the club.

Rapture Nightclub has been criticised by numerous people after screenshots of a complaint from customer, along with the club’s response, were shared online.

The messages from the customer raise concerns about an apparent drink-spiking incident, in which the customer claims to have been unconscious for two and half hours after buying only one drink from the bar, news.com.au reports.

The message reads:

I just wanted to get in touch to let you know that I believe my drink was actually spiked on Saturday, I had only had 2 or 3 drinks before I came in so I definitely wasn’t drunk, bought 1 drink from the bar and was then unconscious for the next 2.5 hours, vomiting and experiencing other common symptoms of a date rape drug. I know there’s nothing you can do about it now but I think it would definitely be a good idea to consider increasing your security as rapture is beginning to get a bad reputation as a dodgy club and I know for sure that none of my friends or myself will be going there again.

The message goes on to say they know two other people who have had the same experience ‘over the past couple of weeks all at Rapture.’

In a further message, the sender also asks for a response from the club, ‘to at least let me know that my message has been acknowledged and if you will consider increasing your security?’

The nightclub evidently did respond eventually, writing:

What proof do you have of your drink being spiked.

Why would anyone want to spike your drink?

Did you attend a hospital and have your stomach pumped for evidence?

Is this something you and your friends experience regularly?

Would you like a crowd controller to hold your drink for you next time you attend a nightclub?

Do you think ten crowd controllers would be able to stop you having your drink spiked?

Are you worth someone trying to spike your drink?

We think this is a beat up and we believe that no one would be stupid enough to waste their drugs on spiking anyone’s drink.

The customer replied again, simply saying: ‘Thank you for you professional response.’

Since the incident, the club has faced increasing backlash and criticism for their handling of the situation, being inundated with bad reviews, negative comments and customers vowing to never go there again.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn, from Australia’s The Bachelor also shared the post, telling friends to stay clear of the nightclub.

