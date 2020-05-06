Nike Donates 32,500 Air Zoom Pulses And 95,000 Pairs Of Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers

Nike Donates 30,000 Air Zoom Pulses And 95,000 Pairs Of Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers Nike

Nike has pledged to donate more than 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse trainers and 95,000 pairs of socks to frontline healthcare workers tackling the current health crisis.

The company has announced it will partner with the nonprofit organisation Good360 in the US, as well as local organisations throughout Europe, to donate footwear to hardworking staff across the globe.

In a press release, Nike described frontline workers as ‘healthcare athletes’ and said it recognises the ‘physical and mental resilience’ of those risking their health every day in order to help others.

A number of athletes joined Nike for the announcement and to thank key workers, with Joshua Buatsi, Cristina Chirichella, Amandine Henry, Sabrina Ionescu, Anni Espar Llaquet, Ja Morant, Joc Pederson, Casey Short and Nafi Thiam expressing their gratitude.

Health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City, as well as those within the Veterans Health Administration, will each receive a donation of 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse.

An additional 2,500 pairs will be donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium.

Nike Air Zoom Pulse Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse has been ‘designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero’. The company collaborated with medical workers at Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon to ensure fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in hospital conditions.

As well as donating shoes, Nike will send approximately 95,000 pairs of soccer socks offering mild compression to healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City.

As healthcare workers continue to fight the virus, they deserve all the support the world can offer.