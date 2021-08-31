Nike To Give Staff Week Off To Protect Mental Health

PA Images/Pexels

Staff at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon are being given a week off to support their mental health.

The time off comes in a bid to allow members of staff to ‘power down’ after a difficult year.

Many of the employees have been working from home, but will return to the offices in September.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Nike Senior Manager of Global Marketing Science Matt Marrazzo wrote, ‘Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work.’

Marrazzo continued:

It’s times like this that I’m so grateful to be a part of this team. In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane. This past year has been rough – we’re all human! and living through a traumatic event! – but I’m hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the culture of work moving forward.

‘It’s not just a “week off” for the team… it’s an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done,’ he added.

Nike follows the likes of LinkedIn and Bumble in giving employees a week off to de-stress.

Back in June, Bumble gave more than 700 people a week off in a bid to prevent staff from burning out, CBS News reports, while LinkedIn gave its staff a week off in April.