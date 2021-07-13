Nine Burger King Workers Quit Simultaneously And Leave Shocking Message On Restaurant Sign

PA Images

A Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska saw a group of employees simultaneously quit because of dreadful working conditions.

It’s not unnatural for people to daydream about a different career path, but few quit on the exact same day. Nonetheless, the working conditions in a Burger King prompted staff to leave with a blunt message to upper management.

Advert 10

Reasons for the walk-out include the lack of air conditioning, which had left manager Rachael Flores hospitalised and needing fluids for dehydration.

Rachael Flores via CNN

Following the hospitalisation and a subsequent lack of effort to fix the temperature of the kitchen, which was more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, led to Flores handing in her two-week notice. Eight of her staff followed suit.

At the end of her notice period, at around 6am, Flores and another worker who was leaving began changing the sign for the Burger King restaurant. When the staff left, the sign said, ‘We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.’

Advert 10

Flores told KKTV 11 News:

We wanted a big laugh to them, so the whole ‘we all quit’ was mainly to them. It was just more or less taking turns because it’s actually kind of tiring putting the letters up there.

Upper management contacted Flores and said that she needed to change the sign. However, she explained, ‘I told him I couldn’t do that because we were short-staffed and lunch was just starting.’

Another boss arrived on the scene and asked for Flores’s key and card. After being up for six hours, the sign was changed to read, ‘Now hiring. Flexible schedules.’

Advert 10

In response to the event, Burger King released a statement noting, ‘The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values. Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.’