Nine Dead, At Least 70 Missing After Devastating Floods Destroy Buildings In Germany
‘Once-in-a-generation’ floods have caused the collapse of several buildings in Germany, leaving dozens missing and at least nine people dead.
Heavy rain in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate forced several stranded residents to climb onto their roofs as they waited to be rescued, with police saying around 30 people were missing.
The worst-affected area was the district of Schuld bei Adenau, west of Frankfurt, where freak flooding led to the collapse of six buildings and left around 25 more houses at risk. Two firemen are understood to be among the dead.
A spokesperson for Koblenz police told Reuters:
We currently have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued.
There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We do not yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing.
An extreme weather warning was issued for three states in west Germany, with the army called in to help assist in the worst-affected areas. The flooding has caused major disruption in the country’s most heavily-populated region, with most public transport networks affected.
Residents in cities including Hagen and Düsseldorf were evacuated by soldiers, with some care homes also having to be evacuated.
Officials warned residents living near rivers to move to higher grounds, with water levels expected to rise to heights only seen a few times every century.
‘We see this kind of situation only in winter ordinarily,’ Bernd Mehlig, an environment official, told local broadcaster WDR. ‘Something like this, with this intensity, is completely unusual in summer.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Environment, Germany, no-article-matching, Now, weather