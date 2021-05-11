Eight Killed In Russian School Shooting

At least eight people have been killed and four are in hospital after a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan.

Details are still emerging about the incident, with AP News reporting that two shooters are involved. Differing reports of the number of fatalities have emerged, with state news agency RIA Novosti reporting 11 killed, though governor of the Tatarstan republic Rustam Minnikhanov said there have been eight casualties.

RIA Novosti initially cited emergency services saying one gunman detained, with reports also suggesting a large explosion was heard. TASS news agency has since reported that one 17-year old has been detained and that a second gunman was killed by security forces.

Initial reports say the victims included one teacher and seven students. A further 21 people have been hospitalised, 18 of them children, and six in intensive care.

Video footage from the scene at School No.175 in Kazan – the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Tatarstan – shows broken windows and debris, with emergency service vehicles parked outside the school and armed police seen running towards the building. BBC News reports another video posted to social media shows a teenager lying on the ground and being detained outside the building.

Footage posted to the Telegram news channel and shared on Twitter showed students jumping out of windows as gunfire was heard. Emergency services say that some children have been evacuated, but that others remain in the building.

Additional security measures have been put in place at schools throughout the region. Police are investigating the incident with a motive as yet unknown.

The regional prosecutor’s office in the republic of Tatarstan has opened an investigation into the shooting, The Moscow Times reports, and the regional prosecutor has been sent to the scene, while the president of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, has also arrived at the school.

After visiting the school, Minnikhanov said, as per ABC News: ‘The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway.’

School shootings are a fairly rare occurrence in Russia, the last major school shooting being in 2018 when a student killed 19 people before killing himself.