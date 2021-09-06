Nineteen Soldiers Test Positive For Cocaine In Scandalous Army Drugs Bust

PA

In what is being called the British Army’s ‘biggest ever bust’, 19 soldiers now face being sacked after testing positive for cocaine.

The soldiers, all from the same single regiment, reportedly took cocaine and cannabis while both at their homes and also at the barracks.

The majority of the soldiers who failed the drugs tests were Private rank soldiers, however one was a Lance Corporal. They were all part of the First Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment based at Alma Lines in Catterick Garrison.

According to a source, the results of the drugs testing sent ‘shockwaves through the Army’, Metro reports. ‘Nineteen in one round of testing is a large number and raises very serious questions,’ the source said.

The regiment were reportedly being tested ‘every few weeks’ before lockdown. However, the source said the most recent test was ‘the first for quite a long time’.

They said: ‘These are individual cases as well, it wasn’t one wild night out.’

The British Army website states that drug use will ‘never be tolerated’ in the Army. They call substance misuse ‘incompatible with Army life’.

It goes on to say that service personnel are ‘regularly tested for substance misuse’ and that if someone fails a test, they should ‘expect to be discharged from the Service’.

A spokesperson from the Army said:

A number of soldiers from one YORKS recently failed a compulsory drugs test. The Army does not tolerate drug abuse within its ranks as it is incompatible with military service and operational effectiveness. Army personnel caught taking drugs can expect to be discharged.

Just last year, a report in The Guardian revealed hundreds of British army personnel had been dismissed after failing drug tests. In 2019, Ministry of Defence data revealed that around 660 soldiers and reservists had been discharged due to testing positive for drugs. Cocaine was detected the most, followed by cannabis and ecstasy.

580 personnel were discharged in 2017, while 630 were fired in 2018, documenting a steady rise to the 660 dismissed in 2019. At the time of The Guardian’s 2019 report, 79,620 people were serving in the regular army and 29,980 in the reserves.

There were about 80,000 random tests each year before the coronavirus pandemic. However, while some people got tested multiple times a year, others were not tested at all.

A former soldier told The Guardian some soldiers take drugs to attempt to manage PTSD, while others take them just enjoy the experience. He reported that soldiers use cocaine mostly on the weekends, but also sometimes on duty too.

However, he said the ‘worst drug in the forces is alcohol’, which he said was ‘forced’ onto personnel.

The former soldier said the stress of being in the British Army is ‘so intense’ that ‘there was no way you could go a week without a drink or drugs’.