Nissan Files Trademark Application For New Logo Design

Viva la (minimalist) revolución! Nissan has joined the zeitgeist with a new flat logo design.

The Japanese car manufacturer looks set to officially unveil a new logo design soon, which comes hot on the heels of BMW’s recent modernist switch.

The current 3D chrome design has been in place since 2001, but you can’t halt progress – trademark applications filed in the UK, Peru, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina reveal a trendy update.

It’s very similar to the current logo – circular with a rectangular void for the name of the company. However, unlike the metallic shine now, this iteration is transparent, reducing the shape to stylised lines and far less weighty text (with two prominent Ns at either side to accentuate some form of symmetry).

It appears we all may be a little ahead of the curve in seeing the logo, though. When Deezen tried to get a comment from Nissan, a spokesperson responded saying it ‘may or may not be used for future products and or services’.

Other brands are beginning to embrace the love of 2D today. Mastercard and MINI have taken the minimalist route, while Warner Bros. recently ditched its iconic golden ‘WB’ in a switch to a blue and white, flat logo.

Upon news of the change, the company’s CEO Ann Sarnoff said: ‘As we approached our centennial, we thought it was the right time to take a good look at our brand, what it stands for and the values it represents.’

BMW’s change, removing the black colouring and again opting for transparency, aims at symbolising ‘the significance and relevance of the brand for mobility and driving pleasure in the future’.

Jans Thiemer, BMW’s senior vice president of customer and brand, said in a statement that the new logo ‘radiates openness and clarity’, adding: ‘With this new transparent variant, we want to invite our customers more than ever to become part of the BMW world.’

Nissan’s logo was last changed in 2001, following the company’s takeover of then-Datsun, now-DAT Motors. At the time, the three-dimensional update was said to represent the ‘sophistication, modernism, creativity and perfection’ of the cars.

While an official announcement has yet to take place, the new logo isn’t at all surprising. Two-dimensional, less-noisy designs allow for versatility across products and marketing (they’re especially beneficial online, often loading faster without complications).

Nissan’s slogan is ‘innovation that excites’. Well, colour me thrilled.