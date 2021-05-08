No Officers Should Have Fired Weapons At Breonna Taylor, Louisville Police Admit

Breonna Taylor/Twitter/VICE News/YouTube

Officers shouldn’t have fired at Breonna Taylor on the night she was killed, the Louisville Metro Police Department has said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot dead on March 13, 2020 as part of a ‘no-knock raid’ in which no drugs were found.

After officers burst into the apartment, in which she was living with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, he opened fire and shot one of the sergeants as he wasn’t aware it was police entering their home. In a new report, the LMPD has admitted this shouldn’t have resulted in Taylor’s death.

As reported by WHAS11, the LMPD’s Public Standards Unit conducted an investigation into Taylor’s shooting. According to Sgt. Andrew Meyer, not a single officer should have opened fire on Taylor. While saying the use of armed weapons on Walker was appropriate as he presented a ‘deadly threat’, he added, ‘The wrong person was shot and killed.’

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Walker, didn’t face any disciplinary action. Former detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove were fired following their involvement in the shooting.

Former interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry earlier argued the findings against Mattingly weren’t strong enough for disciplinary action, with Walker ‘posing an immediate threat of death or serious injury to an officer’. Any charges against Walker have been permanently dropped.

Gentry said, ‘Sergeant Mattingly’s actions therefore need to be examined through the lens of what he reasonably believed at the time he discharged his weapon at an identified threat, at the end of a dimly lit hallway, after being shot himself.’

Following the PSU’s report, Gentry also said, ‘I read a lot of of reports, saw pictures. I cried, I kicked things but most importantly I committed to doing what I knew to be right and sustainable not symbolic and to not take action without looking at everything because due process is critical.’

She added, ‘I still believe in my soul Breonna Taylor should be alive. In law enforcement and life we all trust the person we go to help and when it starts out wrong it never gets better. The lack of communication early in the case made it worse and the her family and this city suffered because it was treated as if it would go away on its own.’