‘No Reason’ Police Couldn’t Have Started Chest Compressions On George Floyd, Says Paramedic

PA Images/George Floyd/Facebook

A paramedic who responded to George Floyd’s arrest has said there was ‘no reason’ police couldn’t have started chest compressions after he stopped breathing.

Hennepin County EMS paramedic Derek Smith spoke at former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial this week where he recounted what happened when he arrived on the scene of Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020.

Advert 10

Upon seeing three Minneapolis police officers ‘on’ Floyd’s body, Smith immediately check for a pulse but could not detect one. He testified that it appeared as if Floyd was already dead by the time he arrived.

You can watch a clip of Smith’s testimony below:

Chauvin continued to apply pressure to Floyd’s neck despite the fact he was saying he couldn’t breathe. Onlookers questioned why the officers weren’t doing anything to help, and at Chauvin’s trial his attorney, Eric Nelson, appeared to argue that the officers may not have been trained to give appropriate medical aid.

Advert 10

While giving his testimony, Smith said he hadn’t seen evidence of officers attempting to help Floyd, explaining: ‘When I arrived to the scene there were no medical services being provided to the patient.’

The officers remained on top of Floyd as the responding paramedics checked his vital signs and only moved off him when they wheeled over a stretcher, The Independent reports.

PA Images

Smith explained he decided to put Floyd in an ambulance before trying to resuscitate him because ‘all of [their] equipment’ was inside the vehicle, and because he wanted to be able to focus on Floyd without the ‘upset’ bystanders watching over him.

Advert 10

Officer Thomas Lane, who was among the first police officers on the scene, joined Smith and his colleague in the ambulance, where Smith ordered him to start giving chest compressions.

Nelson discussed Smith’s decision to drive to a ‘second location’ so his partner could ‘take over for the officer’, asking if the reason he didn’t have Lane continue to help was because he was ‘not an EMT’.

PA Images

The paramedic responded to say the team ‘needed everybody [they] could [get] at that time’, before saying: ‘Any layperson can do chest compressions. There’s no reason Minneapolis couldn’t have started chest compressions.’

Advert 10

At another point during Chauvin’s trial, retired Minneapolis police sergeant David Pleoger testified that department policy requires officers to ‘render medical aid consistent with training’ and request emergency medical services ‘as soon as reasonably practical’ if a person is injured by an officer’s use of force during an encounter.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to his charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.